Eighty teams from 50 educational institutions taking part in debut competitions of All-Ukrainian League of FPV-racing

The first all-Ukrainian competitions of the Student Technological League of FPV-racing, initiated by the SkyFall Academy together with the Ministry of Education and Science, were held in Uzhgorod with the participation of more than 80 teams from 50 educational institutions from all regions of Ukraine.

"The first League competitions exceeded my expectations: several hundred participants from 50 educational institutions from the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Internal Affairs gathered. This is a very cool format, it is interesting for young people, and we see prospects for scaling up the competitions and making them periodic," the organizers' release posted on Monday quotes Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko as saying. During the competitions, students flew 7-inch waterproof FPV SHRIKE drones, which are known on the front as one of the most effective means of destruction. Such a drone has recently been used for the first time in history to destroy a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the air. In addition, the competitions were held on a specially equipped track with elements of varying levels of complexity. Objectivity was monitored by a panel of judges from representatives of the 10th Army Corps, the 9th Brigade of Uunmanned Systems Focres , as well as instructors from the SkyFall Academy with combat experience in using FPV.

"We created this League to strengthen the ecosystem that develops engineering culture, supports young specialists, stimulates the development of educational institutions and gives impetus to technological progress in the country," the head of the SkyFall Academy, whose last name is not disclosed, commented on the debut competition.

It is noted that the winner was the team from Khmelnytskyi Polytechnic Vocational College, and the second and third places went to two teams from the Kyiv Aviation Institute.

SkyFall Academy is a training center certified by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which in two years has trained more than 12 thousand pilots and technicians for VAMPIRE bombers, SHRIKE FPV drones and P1-SUN Shahed interceptors. In addition, the academy has trained instructors for the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and other units of Defense Forces.

The Student Technological League for FPV racing is a direction of Ukrainian student sports. This is a competition among higher and vocational education institutions with the aim of developing the miltech industry. The league was initiated by the SkyFall Academy, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the NGO Sports Student Union of Ukraine, and the first competitions were held at the Uzhhorod National University.