Slovakia hands over Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine, financed by three more EU countries

Ukraine has received the first two Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery units, the production of which is jointly financed by Denmark, Norway and Germany, Slovak Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor has said.

According to the Slovak news website Dennik N, Odor said this at the ceremony of the transfer of weapons in the Slovak city of Dubnica nad Vahom. The transfer of howitzers in Dubnica was attended by Ambassador of Ukraine Myroslav Kastran.

It is reported that a total of 16 howitzers are planned to be transferred, the total cost of the project exceeds EUR 90 million. In the coming months, KONŠTRUKTA-Defence, will hand over another 14 howitzers, the last of which is due to arrive in Ukraine next year. "The project worth more than EUR 90 million is funded by Norway, Denmark and Germany," Dennik N said.

"This is proof that the situation is changing, and Russia is not succeeding in its ambitions to tire us, intimidate and blackmail us, for example, with nuclear threats. Thanks to the Governments of Slovakia, Norway, Denmark and Germany. This project is an example of successful cooperation and the basis for new cooperation in the military-technical sphere between Slovakia and Ukraine," Kastran said, stressing that the speed of delivery of weapons systems is very important at present.

According to Odor, the quality of the Zuzana 2 howitzer is also proof that Slovakia can produce modern equipment that meets the most stringent international requirements. KONŠTRUKTA-Defence is already negotiating with a Ukrainian arms company on further cooperation, the result of which should be a prototype of a new howitzer.