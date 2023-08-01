By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Before the end of the year, we plan to launch the Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"By the end of the year, we plan to launch the Ukraine-NATO Council, established in Vilnius, at all levels. Ukraine's partners in the Alliance should send a clear signal that the very fact of the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council means the start of joint work on all issues related to Ukraine. In essence, NATO remains the only structure in which the principle 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' applies. We very much hope that the decisions of Vilnius will change this," the Deputy Prime Minister press service said, citing Stefanishyna, following a meeting with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia by Gordan Grlić-Radman.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the movement of Ukraine to the EU and reforms along the way.

For his part, Grlić-Radman assured of continuing and strengthening support for Ukraine on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.