Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on awarding the 2023 Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine.

Relevant decree No. 454/2023 was published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state.

According to the document, the winners of the award were the poetess Kateryna Kalytko for her book of poems "The order of Silent Women;" performers of Chorea Kozatska Taras Kompanichenko, Maksym Berezhniuk, Severyn Danyleiko, Yaroslav Krysko and Serhiy Ohrimchuk for the audio album "Songs of the Ukrainian Revolution;" literary critic Mykhailo Nazarenko for the book "Except for the Kobzar. Anthology of Ukrainian Literature 1792 – 1883" in two parts.

In addition, the Shevchenko Prize was awarded to journalist Vitaliy Portnikov for journalistic articles and speeches of recent years, as well as to director Iriya Tsilyk for the documentary film "The Earth is Blue, as an Orange."

In 2023, the amount of the award is set at UAH 429,000.