16:57 06.10.2022

Rada dismisses Shevchenko from post of NBU head

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko on the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 8104 was supported by MPs at a plenary session on Thursday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, reports on Telegram.

"The parliament supported the dismissal of Kyrylo Shevchenko from the post of head of the National Bank of Ukraine. Mr. Shevchenko himself was not there, so the dismissal took place in a "turbo mode", only speeches by MPs," he wrote.

The Rada appointed Shevchenko to this post for a seven-year term on July 16, 2020, and before that he was the head of the board of state-owned Ukrgasbank (2015-2020). On October 4, 2022, he announced his resignation for health reasons. On October 5, the presidential office submitted a draft resolution on the dismissal of Shevchenko to the Verkhovna Rada.

