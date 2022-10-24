NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has put three defendants in the Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) case on the wanted list, including the former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko.

"NABU has put three officials of JSB Ukrgasbank involved in the theft of more than UAH 200 million on the wanted list. These are the ex-board chairman of Ukrgasbank, one of the chairman deputies of Ukrgasbank and the deputy director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients of this state-owned institution," the NABU press service reported.

In addition to Kyrylo Shevchenko, the former governor of the NBU, who previously held the post of board chairman of Ukrgasbank, Denys Chernyshov, deputy board chairman of the bank, and Olena Khmelenko, deputy director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients, have been put on the wanted list.

They were notified of suspicion early October, but the special procedure was applied to them, since the location of these persons was unknown. Since then, the suspects have ignored calls to the investigator that is why they were put on the wanted list.

As reported, the anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state-owned Ukrgasbank. Five main defendants in this crime were notified of suspicion, and among them was Shevchenko.

According to the Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), it was established that the bank's management, having information about banking service agreements concluded with large customers, used it to steal money.

"For this purpose, bank officials ensured the conclusion of fictitious contracts with individuals and legal entities, who allegedly, being the bank's "agents," attracted large clients to it. For such "agency services," the bank illegally paid "remuneration" to these persons on a monthly basis," the SAPO said.

Investigators found that during 2014-2020, according to this scheme, funds in the amount of more than UAH 206 million were groundlessly transferred from the state-owned bank to 52 fictitious agents.

On October 4, Shevchenko announced his resignation for health-related reasons. The Rada appointed him to this seven-year term on July 16, 2020, before that he headed the board of the state-owned Ukrgasbank.