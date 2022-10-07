Facts

Ukrainian organization awarded Nobel Peace Prize calls for UN reform

The United Nations and participating states should reform the international security system and create guarantees for all states, according to Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, which won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

"Now the armies are speaking, as before the voice of human rights activists was not heard in our region. Perhaps we were heard at the UN Human Rights Committee, but certainly not in the halls where decisions are made by people in power. If we do not want to live in a world where rules are determined by whoever has the most powerful military potential, and not by the rule of law, this state of affairs should be changed," Matviychuk wrote on Facebook.

First of all, she called on the UN and the participating states to reform international peace and security in order to create guarantees for all countries and their citizens, regardless of their participation or non-participation in military blocs or their military strength.

"Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council for systematic violations of the UN Charter," Matviychuk stressed.

She also pointed to the need to address the issue of "responsibility gaps" and ensure that hundreds of thousands of victims of war crimes have a chance at justice.

"Without this, sustainable peace in our region is impossible. An international tribunal should be created and Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals should be held accountable," she said.

"My entire 20-year experience of fighting for freedom and human rights speaks convincingly that ordinary people have a much greater impact than they think. The mass mobilization of ordinary people around the world and their common voice can change the world history faster than a UN intervention," Matviychuk added.

