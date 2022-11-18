Sport

18:09 18.11.2022

Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko has announced his withdrawal from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) since he disagrees with the new membership of the committee.

"In the most difficult time in the history of my country, I am proud to be next to Ukraine and help in any way I can for the sake of our victory. I consider it an honorable job in the National Olympic Committee, I understand the importance of its development. At the same time, I cannot stay in the NOC with this membership. We pay an infinitely high price for our freedom with the lives of the best Ukrainians. Must be worthy of them," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, on November 17, Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit became a new President of the National Olympic Committee. According to the results of the vote conducted during the 37th General Assembly of the NOC, he received 83.6% of votes.

Media also reported that the new membership of the NOC for 2022-2026 includes Hryhoriy Surkis, Oleksandr Usik, Andriy Shevchenko, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Lilia Podkopayeva, and others, as well as Nestor Shufrych.

