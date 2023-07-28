Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was destroyed by an occupiers' missile, during a working trip, the presidential press service said.

"During a working trip to Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy viewed the damage to Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral caused by the recent massive Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure and the historic center of Odesa," the office said.

The president was informed about the scale of the destruction of the temple and its current state.

Zelenskyy said specialists should determine the possibility of its restoration.

It is also noted that foreign partners showed their readiness to take part in the restoration of the cathedral.