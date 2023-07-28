Facts

10:41 28.07.2023

Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

1 min read
Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was destroyed by an occupiers' missile, during a working trip, the presidential press service said.

"During a working trip to Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy viewed the damage to Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral caused by the recent massive Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure and the historic center of Odesa," the office said.

The president was informed about the scale of the destruction of the temple and its current state.

Zelenskyy said specialists should determine the possibility of its restoration.

It is also noted that foreign partners showed their readiness to take part in the restoration of the cathedral.

Tags: #odesa #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:32 28.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on issues concerning combat medics

Zelenskyy holds meeting on issues concerning combat medics

09:35 28.07.2023
AFU liberate Staromaiorske in southern Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AFU liberate Staromaiorske in southern Ukraine – Zelenskyy

11:49 27.07.2023
Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

10:20 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy to officials: You must work, not spend time abroad on 'profitable' business trips

Zelenskyy to officials: You must work, not spend time abroad on 'profitable' business trips

12:07 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak: Ukraine needs urgent strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak: Ukraine needs urgent strengthening of air defense

09:31 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

09:17 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

20:55 24.07.2023
Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

18:56 24.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

16:53 24.07.2023
Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on issues concerning combat medics

Occupiers could hold thousands of civilians in Starobilsk in dungeons – administration's head

AFU liberate Staromaiorske in southern Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

Monuments to Pushkin, Vatutin dismantled in Poltava

LATEST

Starobilsk's losses from Russian occupation estimated at hundreds of millions UAH – administration's head

Occupiers could hold thousands of civilians in Starobilsk in dungeons – administration's head

Starobilsk has only 20% of 'indigenous' population – administration's head

Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

Cemark begins startup works at new cement terminal in Kyiv region

Monuments to Pushkin, Vatutin dismantled in Poltava

Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU repel invaders' offensive in four eastern directions, 30 clashes reported over day

Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

AD
AD
AD
AD