Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out six strikes during the day on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, one on anti–aircraft missile systems and one on the enemy control point.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery hit one control point, one area of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers, five enemy artillery means in firing positions, one fuel and lubricant depot and one enemy electronic warfare station.