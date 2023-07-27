Facts

11:29 27.07.2023

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an off-site meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Dnipro on Thursday.

"We started the working day in the Dnieper. Field Headquarters in the area of responsibility of Tavria operative and strategic grouping of forces," the president said in his Telegram.

According to him, the participants reviewed the situation at the front, the course of offensive and defensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the provision of troops with ammunition.

"Reports have been delivered by Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, commanders Tarnavsky and Syrsky. Intelligence data – Budanov. Reports by Deputy Minister of Defense Zamlynsky and commander of logistics forces Huliak," he said.

In addition, the effectiveness of the use of existing air defense systems and the strengthening of the air shield were considered, taking into account future revenues. "[Reported] Commander of the Air Force Oleschuk," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also announced the completion of a comprehensive inspection of military registration and enlistment offices.

"Some 11 regions are under special control," the president said.

Tags: #headquarters #commander_in_chief

