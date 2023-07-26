Facts

20:41 26.07.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers and two on enemy anti–aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery hit nine artillery means in firing positions and two enemy control points during the day.

Tags: #general_staff

