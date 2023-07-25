Facts

20:47 25.07.2023

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes artillery, mortars and additional air defense munitions.

"Today's commitment in security assistance, valued at up to $400 million, includes additional air defense munitions, artillery and other ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression," according to a press release posted on the Pentagon website on Tuesday evening.

The new package includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, 120 mm and 60 mm mortar rounds, 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers, TOW optically guided missiles, as well as Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles.

In addition, the package includes Hornet UAVs, Hydra-70 air-to-air missiles, tactical air navigation systems, obstacle clearance ammunition, more than 28 million rounds of small arms and grenade cartridges, night vision and thermal imaging systems, as well as spare parts, training ammunition and other field equipment.

