Ukrainian troops in Tavriyske direction destroy 20 units of Russian military equipment

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian army in killed and wounded in Tavriyske direction amounted to almost two companies, said Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Operational-strategic grouping of troops Tavria.

"Twenty units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, four howitzers 2A65 Msta-B, two guns 2A36 Hyacinth-B, UAV Supercam, UAV Orlan-30 and automotive equipment," Tarnavsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

Three enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.