Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Our position is clear: blocking exports by land after September 15, when the relevant restrictions expire, is unacceptable in any form. We are in touch with all stakeholders to find a solution that suits everyone," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities "believe in the agreement with the European Commission, but are preparing for any scenario."

As reported, in April, Poland was the first to introduce a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products in violation of the Association Agreement and the internal norms of the European Union. Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia followed suit. From May 2, the EU introduced a ban on the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to these countries and Romania, replacing unilateral decisions, and on June 5 extended them until September 15.

However, after this date, representatives of the five countries have repeatedly stated the need to extend this period after September 15 and the possible expansion of restricted goods. In particular, on July 19, the five met in Warsaw to prepare a statement for the European Commission to extend the ban and extend it to other products.

Ukraine, in turn, insists that September 15 is the final date after which the ban should not be extended. Svyrydenko noted that if the ban is still extended, then Ukraine will have to consider mirror measures.