Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

Italy is ready to help in the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa and other treasures of Ukraine's cultural heritage, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

"The attacks in Odesa, the death of innocent people, the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply sadden us. Russian aggressors are destroying granaries, depriving millions of people who need it of food," the report says.

In addition, as noted, the Russian aggressors "are destroying our European civilization, its sacred symbols."

"The free people will not allow themselves to be intimidated, barbarism will not win. Italy, with its unique experience in the restoration industry in the world, is ready to join the restoration of the cathedral and other treasures of the cultural heritage of Ukraine," the message reads.

As reported, on the night of July 23, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles, involved Calibers, Onyx, X-22 and two modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, a significant part of them were shot down. It is known about one dead and 21 injured. Four children are among the injured.

The Transfiguration Cathedral was destroyed, buildings in the historical center of Odesa were damaged. According to preliminary information, as a result of a night rocket attack in Odesa, 25 architectural monuments were damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.