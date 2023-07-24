Facts

16:53 24.07.2023

Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

2 min read
Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

Italy is ready to help in the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa and other treasures of Ukraine's cultural heritage, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

"The attacks in Odesa, the death of innocent people, the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply sadden us. Russian aggressors are destroying granaries, depriving millions of people who need it of food," the report says.

In addition, as noted, the Russian aggressors "are destroying our European civilization, its sacred symbols."

"The free people will not allow themselves to be intimidated, barbarism will not win. Italy, with its unique experience in the restoration industry in the world, is ready to join the restoration of the cathedral and other treasures of the cultural heritage of Ukraine," the message reads.

As reported, on the night of July 23, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles, involved Calibers, Onyx, X-22 and two modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, a significant part of them were shot down. It is known about one dead and 21 injured. Four children are among the injured.

The Transfiguration Cathedral was destroyed, buildings in the historical center of Odesa were damaged. According to preliminary information, as a result of a night rocket attack in Odesa, 25 architectural monuments were damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Tags: #odesa #italy #restoration

MORE ABOUT

16:39 24.07.2023
UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

12:42 24.07.2023
UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

09:31 24.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa to be restored

Zelenskyy: Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa to be restored

11:29 20.07.2023
One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

09:57 14.07.2023
EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

09:45 14.07.2023
Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

17:28 04.07.2023
Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

18:39 28.06.2023
Odesa military commissar Borysov dismissed

Odesa military commissar Borysov dismissed

15:36 27.06.2023
Blooming of Black Sea recorded due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP – Odesa authorities

Blooming of Black Sea recorded due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP – Odesa authorities

10:25 27.06.2023
Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

Zelenskyy: Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa to be restored

Russians continue to attack Odesa region's port infrastructure; six people injured

Armed Forces of Ukraine hit oil depot, military warehouses in occupied Crimea

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Occupiers report drone hit at ammunition depot in Crimea

Demining of all territories of Ukraine may last 757 years – WP

State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

Three warehouses with grain destroyed in port of Reni in attack by drones - media

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on July 26

URCS volunteers immediately provide aid to victims of missile attack in Odesa

Russians continue to attack Odesa region's port infrastructure; six people injured

AD
AD
AD
AD