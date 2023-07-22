Zelenskyy, Erdogan coordinate efforts to relaunch Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation on Friday "coordinated efforts to resume the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the Ukrainian leader said.

"Thanked my colleague for the fruitful meeting in Istanbul on July 7 and Turkish principled position regarding Ukraine's NATO membership. We coordinated efforts to restore the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Unblocking the grain corridor is an absolute priority," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter and Telegram.

"Due to Russia's actions, the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis. A total of 400 million people in many countries of Africa and Asia are at risk of starvation. Together, we must avert a global food crisis," Zelenskyy stressed.

"In addition, we discussed the implementation of the PeaceFormula, and asked for President Erdogan's assistance in returning Ukrainian POWs, in particular Crimean Tatars," the president also added.

The office of the Turkish President also reported on the conversation.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a telephone conversation, held at the request of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the leaders discussed in detail the issue of extending the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement," the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.