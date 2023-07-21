Facts

15:04 21.07.2023

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

2 min read
Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

"The Headquarters. We continue systematic work to protect our ports and the infrastructure of the grain initiative. We understand the risks, threats, prospects. Reports by the Commander of the Navy Neizhpapa and Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Commander Neizhpapa and Minister Kubrakov – to prepare a set of actions to continue the work of the grain corridor. The Foreign Ministry – to work out similar diplomatic steps," the president said in Telegram.

At Headquarters, reports were also delivered by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and commanders of the operational areas of the troops Syrsky and Tarnavsky on the current situation on the battlefield, analytical intelligence reports on the enemy's plans for the short and long term.

In addition, the participants discussed the supply, logistics and production of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Minister Reznikov, Commander Huliak, Minister Kamyshin," Zelenskyy said.

"Northern border. We keep under close control the activities of mercenaries in Belarus. Reports of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service," he said.

According to the head of state, a comprehensive check of the work of military registration and enlistment offices continues. "We heard an interim report, we are waiting for the results of the inspection by the end of the month," the president said.

Tags: #headquarters #commander_in_chief

