Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 680 occupiers, some 18 artillery systems, some 15 UAVs, five cruise missiles, four tanks, six armored vehicles, seven air defense systems, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 21, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel, about 240,690 (680 more) people liquidated, tanks some 4,133 (four more) units, armored combat vehicles some 8,080 (15 more) units, artillery systems some 4,610 (18 more) units, MLRS some 692 units, air defense systems some 440 (seven more) units, aircraft some 315 units, helicopters some 310 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 3,933 (15 more), cruise missiles some 1,298 (five more), ships and boats some 18 units, vehicles and tank trucks some 7,14 5 (11 more) units, special vehicles some 686 (one more)", the AFU said.