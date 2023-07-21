Facts

11:24 21.07.2023

Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

1 min read
Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 680 occupiers, some 18 artillery systems, some 15 UAVs, five cruise missiles, four tanks, six armored vehicles, seven air defense systems, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 21, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel, about 240,690 (680 more) people liquidated, tanks some 4,133 (four more) units, armored combat vehicles some 8,080 (15 more) units, artillery systems some 4,610 (18 more) units, MLRS some 692 units, air defense systems some 440 (seven more) units, aircraft some 315 units, helicopters some 310 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 3,933 (15 more), cruise missiles some 1,298 (five more), ships and boats some 18 units, vehicles and tank trucks some 7,14 5 (11 more) units, special vehicles some 686 (one more)", the AFU said.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

10:41 14.07.2023
Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

09:48 14.07.2023
Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

20:20 10.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

19:54 10.07.2023
Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

20:22 07.07.2023
Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

12:12 04.07.2023
AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

11:16 04.07.2023
Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

18:03 03.07.2023
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

09:57 30.06.2023
AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

20:30 28.06.2023
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

House of Culture building in Chernihiv region damaged in missile attack – task force

President dismisses Prystaiko from posts of Ukraine's ambassador to UK, Ukraine's permanent rep to Intl Maritime Organization – decree

Zelenskyy asks PM to consider replacing Culture Minister Tkachenko

LATEST

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

SAPO, NABU exposes misappropriation and money laundering scheme organized by ex-director of Ukraina Polygraph Combine

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

Borrell: Putin, by killing grain initiative, creates artificial hunger in world, earns more profit

House of Culture building in Chernihiv region damaged in missile attack – task force

Zelenskyy, Ethiopian PM discuss Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, preparations for Global Peace Summit

Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

President dismisses Prystaiko from posts of Ukraine's ambassador to UK, Ukraine's permanent rep to Intl Maritime Organization – decree

AD
AD
AD
AD