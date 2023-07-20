Facts

19:16 20.07.2023

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already recorded 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trillion caused by Russian aggression, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutsky said.

"The damage to the environment caused by the actions of the Russian Federation is estimated at more than UAH 2 trillion, and more than 2,500 cases of such damage have been recorded. We estimate the damage to the nature reserve fund, water, air, forests, biodiversity," he told a press briefing in in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the official, these damages must be recorded in order "to oblige the aggressor to pay later."

On June 30, an international working group was set up at the President's Office to address three areas: assessing ecocide, calculating the damage caused, and finding international mechanisms to bring the aggressor to justice.

Tags: #energy #ecology

MORE ABOUT

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

14:23 10.07.2023
Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

11:27 08.07.2023
Roof collapsed at TPP in Donetsk region; one dead, two missing, TPP stopped – Energy Ministry

Roof collapsed at TPP in Donetsk region; one dead, two missing, TPP stopped – Energy Ministry

16:23 06.07.2023
Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

18:58 03.07.2023
Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

19:14 30.06.2023
Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

20:09 29.06.2023
Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

11:30 28.06.2023
Ukraine again receives emergency assistance from Europe due to lack of capacity in power system on Tues evening

Ukraine again receives emergency assistance from Europe due to lack of capacity in power system on Tues evening

17:19 26.06.2023
NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

09:45 23.06.2023
DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

LATEST

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Russian shelling, bad weather cause power outages in over 150 settlements

AD
AD
AD
AD