Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already recorded 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trillion caused by Russian aggression, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutsky said.

"The damage to the environment caused by the actions of the Russian Federation is estimated at more than UAH 2 trillion, and more than 2,500 cases of such damage have been recorded. We estimate the damage to the nature reserve fund, water, air, forests, biodiversity," he told a press briefing in in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the official, these damages must be recorded in order "to oblige the aggressor to pay later."

On June 30, an international working group was set up at the President's Office to address three areas: assessing ecocide, calculating the damage caused, and finding international mechanisms to bring the aggressor to justice.