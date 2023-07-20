Facts

09:42 20.07.2023

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

2 min read
USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

USAID will work with the U.S. Congress to invest an additional $230 million in new resources in Ukrainian businesses, specifically to help businesses comply with European Union rules and export more goods and services to Europe, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power said.

"USAID will work with the U.S. Congress to invest $230 million in new resources in Ukrainian businesses. With this funding, USAID will provide technical assistance to Ukrainian businesses to help scale their operations, meet EU regulations to export more of their products and services into Europe, and ultimately create jobs for more Ukrainians," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.

At the same time, she emphasized that the business would not be able to grow if it is not provided with affordable capital. Power noted that many financial institutions consider investing in Ukrainian businesses too risky.

According to her, they are going to expand the use of instruments such as low interest loans or business grants, first loss guarantees, which will reduce the risk of investing in Ukraine. And we will work together to attract more investment and more private sector participation here in Ukraine, which again is an investment in the resilience of today, as well as in the economy of tomorrow, the USAID Administrator said.

As Power noted, this new commitment is only one of many that the United States has made to the Ukrainian people this week.

 

Tags: #usaid #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

20:26 19.07.2023
USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

19:48 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

18:54 19.07.2023
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

18:06 19.07.2023
USAID AGRO to invest over UAH 70 mln in irrigation modernization projects, extend this program

USAID AGRO to invest over UAH 70 mln in irrigation modernization projects, extend this program

17:51 19.07.2023
Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:29 18.07.2023
Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

19:16 18.07.2023
USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

13:41 17.07.2023
US Ambassador: USAID Administrator arrives in Kyiv

US Ambassador: USAID Administrator arrives in Kyiv

16:54 15.07.2023
Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

LATEST

Occupiers again attack Ukraine's south with supersonic missiles – AFU Air Force

Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

AD
AD
AD
AD