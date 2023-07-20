USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

USAID will work with the U.S. Congress to invest an additional $230 million in new resources in Ukrainian businesses, specifically to help businesses comply with European Union rules and export more goods and services to Europe, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power said.

"USAID will work with the U.S. Congress to invest $230 million in new resources in Ukrainian businesses. With this funding, USAID will provide technical assistance to Ukrainian businesses to help scale their operations, meet EU regulations to export more of their products and services into Europe, and ultimately create jobs for more Ukrainians," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.

At the same time, she emphasized that the business would not be able to grow if it is not provided with affordable capital. Power noted that many financial institutions consider investing in Ukrainian businesses too risky.

According to her, they are going to expand the use of instruments such as low interest loans or business grants, first loss guarantees, which will reduce the risk of investing in Ukraine. And we will work together to attract more investment and more private sector participation here in Ukraine, which again is an investment in the resilience of today, as well as in the economy of tomorrow, the USAID Administrator said.

As Power noted, this new commitment is only one of many that the United States has made to the Ukrainian people this week.