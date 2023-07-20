Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

The number of victims as a result of the night attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 19 people, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"In total, 19 people were injured as a result of the missile attack. Eight people sought medical help – two were hospitalized, including a child," Kim said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Earlier it was reported about 18 victims.

Kim said that as a result of the hit, several floors of a three-story building were destroyed and a 450-square-meter fire broke out, which firefighters eliminated at 07:45. Debris clearing continues. Neighboring multi-storey buildings were damaged.