Facts

09:36 20.07.2023

Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

1 min read
Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

The number of victims as a result of the night attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 19 people, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"In total, 19 people were injured as a result of the missile attack. Eight people sought medical help – two were hospitalized, including a child," Kim said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Earlier it was reported about 18 victims.

Kim said that as a result of the hit, several floors of a three-story building were destroyed and a 450-square-meter fire broke out, which firefighters eliminated at 07:45. Debris clearing continues. Neighboring multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Tags: #attack #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

14:05 19.07.2023
Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

11:50 19.07.2023
As result of Russia's attack in Odesa region, 12 people injured; enemy hits grain, oil terminals

As result of Russia's attack in Odesa region, 12 people injured; enemy hits grain, oil terminals

16:04 11.07.2023
Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

19:32 10.07.2023
Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

13:14 16.06.2023
Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

19:41 07.06.2023
Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

16:26 29.05.2023
Khmelnytsky Military Administration: military facility damaged amid night attack

Khmelnytsky Military Administration: military facility damaged amid night attack

20:02 16.05.2023
Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

13:30 13.05.2023
URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv provide assistance to victims of night shelling

URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv provide assistance to victims of night shelling

11:41 05.05.2023
Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

AD

HOT NEWS

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

LATEST

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

AD
AD
AD
AD