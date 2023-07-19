Facts

20:18 19.07.2023

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

2 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, during which the participation of Irish business in the process of restoring Ukraine was discussed, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian government reports.

“The parties discussed Ukraine’s recovery and the involvement of Irish business in this process. Shmyhal said that Ukraine would provide all the necessary investment support. He cited the example of the Irish companies Kingspan, which is investing EUR 280 million in its project in Ukraine, and CRH with investments of EUR 25 million,” the message posted on Wednesday reads.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine also spoke about russia’s attempts to disrupt the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He stressed that “the shelling of Odesa’s port infrastructure endangers millions of lives around the world.”

“The world must stand firmly against russia’s attempts to create a global food crisis,” said Shmyhal.

The Head of Ukrainian Government also thanked Ireland for its immediate assistance after the russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Irish government and people to support our country,” the head of the Ukrainian government said.

For his part, Varadkar noted that his country stood by Ukraine and would continue to provide full support, |”including at the level of international institutions.”

Varadkar also visited the places most affected by the Russian aggression in Kyiv region.

Tags: #business #ireland #recovery

