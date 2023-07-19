Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

A pilot program, Crimea Restoration Reserve, has been launched in Ukraine with the aim of recruiting personnel to ensure public administration in Crimea, which is currently temporarily occupied by Russia, after its de-occupation by the Ukrainian defense forces, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Tamila Tasheva said.

"At the initiative of the Ukrainian President's Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in cooperation with ministries and departments, a pilot project, Crimea Restoration Reserve, has been launched. I urge those citizens who are ready to go to the territory of Crimea to submit their candidacies to this personnel reserve. It is important for us to create the Crimean team that will work on the peninsula after its de-occupation," she said during the international forum of the Crimea Platform Expert Network.

According to Tasheva, about a thousand people have already filed applications, and 80% are applicants from Crimea.

"This means that everyone believes in the inevitability of de-occupation," she said.

Tasheva also said that work is currently underway to process academic programs. In September, the first master's program on the course "Post-conflict settlement in the de-occupied territories" will be launched.

In February this year, Tasheva reported that in order to ensure state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation, Ukraine would have to create military-civilian administrations on the peninsula and hire around 50,000 personnel. According to her, most of these personnel will need to be recruited in the territory controlled by Ukraine.