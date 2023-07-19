Facts

18:54 19.07.2023

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

1 min read
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

The Lithuanian government plans to transfer military aid and weapons worth EUR 24 million to Ukraine in July, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

"Lithuania's military assistance to Ukraine in July will amount to EUR 24 million," Anušauskas wrote on Facebook.

He also pointed out the need to create a "coalition for mine clearance" to help in the cleansing of Ukrainian territory.

"For our part, we propose a ‘coalition for mine clearance,’ since such a mini-coalition of six countries is already working in Lithuania, training Ukrainian specialists in mine clearance. But much more is needed," he stressed following a teleconference of defense ministers in the Ramstein format.

Tags: #ukraine #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

20:26 19.07.2023
USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

17:51 19.07.2023
Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:29 18.07.2023
Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

16:54 15.07.2023
Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

15:34 15.07.2023
South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

17:52 12.07.2023
G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

16:00 12.07.2023
First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

First meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council starts in Vilnius at level of heads of state, govt of Alliance member states

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Ireland launches investigation after publication of photo of Irish-made parts in engine of Shahed drone downed in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD