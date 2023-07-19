Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

The Lithuanian government plans to transfer military aid and weapons worth EUR 24 million to Ukraine in July, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

"Lithuania's military assistance to Ukraine in July will amount to EUR 24 million," Anušauskas wrote on Facebook.

He also pointed out the need to create a "coalition for mine clearance" to help in the cleansing of Ukrainian territory.

"For our part, we propose a ‘coalition for mine clearance,’ since such a mini-coalition of six countries is already working in Lithuania, training Ukrainian specialists in mine clearance. But much more is needed," he stressed following a teleconference of defense ministers in the Ramstein format.