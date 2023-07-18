Facts

16:20 18.07.2023

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

2 min read
The LITUA charitable foundation and the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have handed over modular beds (benches) for bomb shelters to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"We have got a letter from the Ukrainian Red Cross [with a request] to make 1,000 pieces (the first batch). Some 100 have been manufactured, 20 of them have already been delivered to Kyiv, and 80 more are awaiting transportation from Vilnius," representative of the LCCI in Ukraine Viacheslav Redko told a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

CEO of JSC Likmere, Latvijas Finieris Group Mindaugas Kasmauskis said that the modular beds are made of birch plywood which makes them light and durable.

Representative of the LITUA.kartu foundation, Director of DUV Vitas Ludjus said that around 1,000 modular items have already been transferred to "many points" of Ukraine, including the areas where active hostilities are being held.

Head of the Movement Service of Kyiv Metropoliten Serhiy Tkachuk said that residents and guests of the Ukrainian capital have already had an opportunity to assess the modular benches that make their stay at subway stations during air raid alerts more comfortable.

Operations and Response Support Coordinator of the URCS Andriy Pozniakevych said that the modular items will be delivered to Kherson region for the equipment of local bomb shelters.

Tags: #latvia #urcs

