14:22 15.07.2023

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Lviv's Shevchenkivsky District Court changed the measure of restraint to Secretary General of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Yuriy Zapisotsky in the case of embezzlement of funds and ruled to detain him for 60 days, FootballHub reported.

"Today, on July 14, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv held a hearing to change the measure of restraint for Secretary General of the Ukrainian Football Association Yuriy Zapisotsky in the case of embezzlement of funds at the construction of a plant for the production of artificial turf for football pitches. […] Investigating judge Bilinska ruled to change the measure restraint for detention for a period of 60 days until September 13," it said.

Earlier, on June 16, Bilinska granted a similar petition from the prosecutor regarding UAF President Andriy Pavelko.

As reported, in November 2022, Zapisotsky and Pavelko were notified of suspicion under an article on embezzlement of funds.

The criminal proceedings on embezzlement of funds were investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) for more than three years, then the case was transferred to the police. The case is about possible corruption of the UAF during the construction of football pitches, which was investigated by the NABU in 2018.

