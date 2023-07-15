Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system deployed near Debaltseve, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"The defense forces have avenged the occupiers for shelling of Kramatorsk. The defenders used HIMARS system to destroy an expensive Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system deployed near Debaltseve," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, "it was exactly the S-400 system from which a missile was fired at a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk."

As reported, on June 27, twelve people, including three children, were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk downtown on June 27.