Facts

12:25 15.07.2023

Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

1 min read
Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system deployed near Debaltseve, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"The defense forces have avenged the occupiers for shelling of Kramatorsk. The defenders used HIMARS system to destroy an expensive Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system deployed near Debaltseve," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, "it was exactly the S-400 system from which a missile was fired at a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk."

As reported, on June 27, twelve people, including three children, were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk downtown on June 27.

Tags: #missile #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

10:47 29.06.2023
Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

17:48 26.06.2023
Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

16:56 24.06.2023
Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky

Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

12:20 24.06.2023
Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

17:27 20.06.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

16:42 14.06.2023
Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

10:59 01.06.2023
National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

12:40 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

11:19 01.05.2023
Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

AD
AD
AD
AD