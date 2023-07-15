Facts

11:12 15.07.2023

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

1 min read
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday.

"Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived in Ukraine earlier in the day from Poland, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye," the agency said.

The President of South Korea visited the site of mass killings in Bucha, near Kyiv, before visiting Irpin, a civilian residential area that has been subject to large-scale missile attacks.

According to the report, he also "plans to lay a wreath at a war monument before holding a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

The visit comes at the end of a two-leg trip that earlier took Yoon to Lithuania for a NATO summit and then to Poland for an official visit.

Tags: #president #south_korea

