Working group recommends UAH 5.15 bln be allocated from Fund for elimination of consequences of Russia's armed aggression for 139 projects

The Interdepartmental Working Group recommends that the Ukrainian government allocates about UAH 5.15 billion from the Fund for the elimination of the consequences of Russia's armed aggression for the implementation of 139 regional projects and UAH 186.3 million for the purchase of special equipment, the press service of the Ministry for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure said.

According to the statement, the working group recommended that funds be allocated for the restoration of 62 multi-storey residential buildings, some 17 water supply and drainage facilities, seven heat supply facilities, some 29 civil protection facilities, six facilities to provide housing for IDPs and Ukrainians who lost their homes due to armed aggression, and others.

In addition, it was recommended to allocate funds for the purchase of excavators, garbage trucks, dump trucks, truck cranes for 49 projects in Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Chernivtsi regions.

According to the ministry, in total, applications were received for the implementation of 530 projects totalling over UAH 20 billion, as well as proposals for the purchase of special equipment for utilities worth UAH 1.6 billion.