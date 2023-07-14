Facts

19:05 14.07.2023

Enemy uses 17 Shahed UAVs, inflicts 43 air strikes over day – AFU General Staff

Enemy uses 17 Shahed UAVs, inflicts 43 air strikes over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the enemy launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Shahed strike UAVs and one anti-aircraft guided missile with S-300 air defense systems, air defense destroyed 16 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report on Friday evening.

During the day, the enemy launched 43 air strikes and made 17 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

During the day, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar attacks on more than 86 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Also, the occupiers launched air strikes in the area of ​​Radkivka, Sumy region; Avdiyivka and Pervomaisk, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, and Hrozovy, Kherson region.

 

