Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers have begun forcibly deporting residents of Henychesk district of Kherson region controlled by them who have not received Russian citizenship to the territory of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"The Russian occupiers continue to use the practice of artificial resettlement and forced assimilation of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. So, in Henychesk district of Kherson region, the occupiers began the forced eviction to Russia of Ukrainian citizens who have not yet received or refused to receive Russian citizenship, including families with children and the elderly. Their places of residence are occupied by the invaders, as a rule, by representatives of state minorities from low-income segments of the Russian population," the report says.