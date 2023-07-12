Facts

20:01 12.07.2023

Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, he discussed military support for Ukraine and the vision of achieving victory.

"A meaningful, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden. The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. Politics. NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Later, he said that he had discussed with his American colleague "the situation on the frontline, our capabilities, further long-term defense cooperation, and internal Russian processes given the recent events."

"The United States has stood side by side with Ukraine throughout our defense against aggression. We appreciate it tremendously. Thank you personally to President of the United States, the Congress and the American people for the vitally important assistance – military, financial, political - provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," Zelenskyy said.

