19:25 12.07.2023

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Black Sea Grain Initiative issue during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"During our meeting today, President Erdogan raised this issue. He said that Turkey supports the initiative but there are risks. And it is necessary that UN Secretary General, Mr. [Antonio] Guterres also tackle the issue. Because they had relevant agreements with Russia," he said.

"We do not violate anything on our part. We do not block anything on our part. We did not make a deal with Russia. We made a deal with the UN and Turkey. The UN and Turkey made a deal with Russia. This corridor is necessary and it works," Zelenskyy said.

The president also expressed confidence that "after the adoption of security guarantees today, there will be disruption of one or another important humanitarian projects. It is clear. Russia always reacts like this. It does not keep its word. And it constantly wants to block one or another humanitarian corridors so as to create a new crisis."

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

