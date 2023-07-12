Facts

18:23 12.07.2023

Stefanishyna: Unfortunately, summit doesn't end era of uncertainty

2 min read
Stefanishyna: Unfortunately, summit doesn't end era of uncertainty

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine highly appreciates all the support of its allies, but intends to achieve more.

"Unfortunately, this summit has not ended an era of uncertainty, which is crucial for our common security. We highly appreciate all the support provided by the allies to Ukraine. But we can achieve more. We need to achieve more. Today, we continue the dialogue with partners on this issue Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic security," Stefanishyna said, cited by her press service after a speech at a special meeting with the participation of the NATO Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense with representatives of civil society within the summit in Vilnius.

It is noted that during the event it was said about the strengthening of support for the Ukrainian society in the context of the ongoing full-scale war.

The deputy prime minister noted the importance of mobilizing the efforts of everyone in confronting the Russian aggressor, in particular, the participation of Ukrainian women side by side with men in the defense of the country in the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Stefanishyna also outlined the challenges faced by Ukrainian citizens in the context of war: numerous Russian war crimes, including various types of violence against civilians, the need to leave their own homes due to constant shelling, the separation of families, the destruction of social infrastructure and the deterioration of economic opportunities for citizens.

Tags: #stefanishyna

