G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

The G7 countries have announced that it is necessary to create an international mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine, according to the Joint Declaration of Support of Ukraine published on the website of the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.

"We recognize the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury caused by Russian aggression and express our readiness to explore options for the development of appropriate mechanisms," the document says.

The G7 countries also remain committed to supporting Ukraine by holding Russia accountable.

"This includes working to ensure that the costs to Russia of its aggression continue to rise, including through sanctions and export controls, as well as supporting efforts to hold to account those responsible for war crimes and other international crimes committed in and against Ukraine, including those involving attacks on critical civilian infrastructure," they said in the Declaration.

"There must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities. In this context, we reiterate our commitment to holding those responsible to account, consistent with international law, including by supporting the efforts of international mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC)," the document says.

The G7 countries also reaffirmed that "consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine."