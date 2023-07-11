Facts

20:55 11.07.2023

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

1 min read
NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

The next summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be held in Washington in 2024, and in the Netherlands in 2025.

This follows from the final communique adopted in Vilnius on Tuesday following the results of the NATO summit.

“We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by the Republic of Lithuania. We look forward to meeting again for the Alliance’s 75th anniversary in Washington, D.C. in 2024, followed by a meeting in the Netherlands in 2025,” the document says.

Tags: #nato #summit #washington

MORE ABOUT

20:15 11.07.2023
NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

20:04 11.07.2023
NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

20:02 11.07.2023
NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

19:52 11.07.2023
NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

18:35 11.07.2023
NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

16:32 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

13:23 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

12:24 11.07.2023
Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

11:48 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

11:22 11.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

Russians shell Kherson, preliminary two people wounded – local authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

Repressions against local residents intensified in occupied Henichesk – AFU General Staff

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

Russians shell Kherson, preliminary two people wounded – local authorities

URCS delegation visits Argentina

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

Norway increases military support to Ukraine to $950 mln in 2023 – Norwegian PM

AD
AD
AD
AD