NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

The next summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be held in Washington in 2024, and in the Netherlands in 2025.

This follows from the final communique adopted in Vilnius on Tuesday following the results of the NATO summit.

“We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by the Republic of Lithuania. We look forward to meeting again for the Alliance’s 75th anniversary in Washington, D.C. in 2024, followed by a meeting in the Netherlands in 2025,” the document says.