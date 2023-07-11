Facts

14:45 11.07.2023

Russians shell Kherson, preliminary two people wounded – local authorities

Russian occupiers continue to shell residential areas of Kherson, according to preliminary information, two people were injured, one of them is in serious condition, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"At the moment, it is known that the humanitarian headquarters and at least five residential buildings were hit. Fires broke out in the places of shelling. Rescuers and doctors are working on the ground," Prokudin said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He urged the residents of Kherson not to go out into the streets, as the shelling of the city continues.

