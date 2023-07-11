Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that while a full-scale war is going on, Ukraine's membership in NATO is out of the question, but the state is aimed at the period after it ends.

"A political invitation is only the first step in a long process, but we will be able to start this process. It will give a 'moral boost' to the Ukrainians to continue the fight," Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Dutch edition of NOS on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

According to her, the summit will be successful if clear commitments are made to Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that now, while a full-scale war is going on, membership in NATO is out of the question, but the state is aimed at the period after its completion.

"Then Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance, and already now it could prepare. Therefore, the desire for this NATO summit is that Ukraine be officially invited to NATO, as happened last year with Sweden and Finland," Stefanishyna said.