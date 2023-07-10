Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the German government not to block Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO. This is reported by Bild with reference to Kuleba's interview with ARD TV channel on Monday.

"I urge the German government not to repeat the mistakes made by [Chancellor Angela] Merkel in 2008," Bild quoted the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the publication, "as Kuleba said, the overwhelming majority of the members of the military bloc have already spoken out for Ukraine's early accession to NATO. At the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, Germany and France did not support Ukraine's membership."

The message notes that according to the publication, "the USA and German governments intend to block Ukraine's application to join NATO at the next summit, which will begin tomorrow in Vilnius. The government of Olaf Scholz insists on the impropriety of any wording about "Ukraine's almost prepared entry into NATO."