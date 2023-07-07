Facts

19:06 07.07.2023

Zelenskyy on meeting with President of Slovakia: We discuss in detail our defense, foreign policy cooperation

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová discussed defense and foreign policy cooperation between the two countries.

“Today, we are in Slovakia, working for the interests of our nations and we are truly grateful to all the people of Slovakia for their support. Now, of course, the first priority is security, the protection of our common values, which make Europe what it is,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Friday.

As the head of the Ukrainian state clarified, "with President Zuzana Čaputová, we discussed our defense and foreign policy cooperation in detail - very specific projects, very specific things that really help here and now."

"Ukraine and Slovakia are definitely stronger today," the president is sure.

Tags: #cooperation #slovakia

