Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov offered several theses on the future of Ukraine's defense as part of the nationwide discussion on the Ukrainian Doctrine launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First. The global nature of Ukrainian security, as emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to parliament, is a measurable and illustrative category. The next few generations will live by the rules that will be formed as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said nuclear blackmail, violation of nuclear non-proliferation norms, man-made environmental disasters, provoking a global food crisis, undermining free navigation and the idea of territorial integrity as such are risks that "are clear not only in Europe and not only in Western countries."

"A strategic response to these challenges will certainly have a global character and global implications. Attempts to 'freeze' the war or distort the process of achieving a just peace with proposals for local solutions, such as territorial concessions, are obviously false and unacceptable," Reznikov said.

The head of the department said the definition of a new place and role of Ukraine in the system of regional and global security will be part of the strategic response.

"Simplistically, the desired trajectory of the new defense status looks like this: 1. Guarantees for the period before joining NATO; 2. Joining NATO de jure; 3. Internal transformations, taking into account the experience of the war in the period before and after entry, to acquire the necessary defense capabilities," Reznikov said.

According to him, the launch of these transformations is a practical task that needs to be partially solved even during the active phase of the war.

"After the partners decided in May to create an 'air coalition,' my 'letter to Santa' regarding weapons was closed at the political level. Now a new set of military-political tasks is coming to the fore: the creation, in dialogue with partners, of the Future Force Concept for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, our vision of the Ukrainian 'army of the future," the head of the defense department said.

At the same time, Reznikov said the formation and implementation of this vision is a two-way path.

"Ukraine can be a shield for Europe in the east. We are already fulfilling the mission for which NATO was created. At the same time, over the past year and a half, Ukraine has received direct and indirect defense assistance in an amount that is more than the total state budget spending on defense since the restoration of independence in 1991," the minister said.

Thus, as Reznikov said, without external assistance, Ukraine will not be able to carry out rapid rearmament and gain opportunities at the optimal time. According to him, "relying on your own resources with a multiplier through international support is the best way."

As the Defense Minister said, partners will not invest in a model that, on the one hand, differs significantly from NATO principles and standards, and, on the other hand, conflicts with their interests in the military-technical and economic sectors.