Facts

13:31 07.07.2023

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

3 min read
Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov offered several theses on the future of Ukraine's defense as part of the nationwide discussion on the Ukrainian Doctrine launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First. The global nature of Ukrainian security, as emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to parliament, is a measurable and illustrative category. The next few generations will live by the rules that will be formed as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said nuclear blackmail, violation of nuclear non-proliferation norms, man-made environmental disasters, provoking a global food crisis, undermining free navigation and the idea of territorial integrity as such are risks that "are clear not only in Europe and not only in Western countries."

"A strategic response to these challenges will certainly have a global character and global implications. Attempts to 'freeze' the war or distort the process of achieving a just peace with proposals for local solutions, such as territorial concessions, are obviously false and unacceptable," Reznikov said.

The head of the department said the definition of a new place and role of Ukraine in the system of regional and global security will be part of the strategic response.

"Simplistically, the desired trajectory of the new defense status looks like this: 1. Guarantees for the period before joining NATO; 2. Joining NATO de jure; 3. Internal transformations, taking into account the experience of the war in the period before and after entry, to acquire the necessary defense capabilities," Reznikov said.

According to him, the launch of these transformations is a practical task that needs to be partially solved even during the active phase of the war.

"After the partners decided in May to create an 'air coalition,' my 'letter to Santa' regarding weapons was closed at the political level. Now a new set of military-political tasks is coming to the fore: the creation, in dialogue with partners, of the Future Force Concept for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, our vision of the Ukrainian 'army of the future," the head of the defense department said.

At the same time, Reznikov said the formation and implementation of this vision is a two-way path.

"Ukraine can be a shield for Europe in the east. We are already fulfilling the mission for which NATO was created. At the same time, over the past year and a half, Ukraine has received direct and indirect defense assistance in an amount that is more than the total state budget spending on defense since the restoration of independence in 1991," the minister said.

Thus, as Reznikov said, without external assistance, Ukraine will not be able to carry out rapid rearmament and gain opportunities at the optimal time. According to him, "relying on your own resources with a multiplier through international support is the best way."

As the Defense Minister said, partners will not invest in a model that, on the one hand, differs significantly from NATO principles and standards, and, on the other hand, conflicts with their interests in the military-technical and economic sectors.

Tags: #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

15:02 03.07.2023
Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

12:45 26.06.2023
Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

19:13 08.06.2023
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

18:58 02.06.2023
Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

18:31 02.06.2023
Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

12:42 30.05.2023
Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

12:56 26.05.2023
Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

19:38 11.05.2023
Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

14:30 05.05.2023
Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

13:36 02.05.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

LATEST

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Occupiers create new Azov naval district with headquarters in occupied Mariupol – UK intelligence

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

During war, 1,376 people killed in Kyiv region, 190 bodies remain unidentified

Czech President sees no other end to war than Ukrainian victory

URCS conducts disease prevention

Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

Military, police doing all possible to prevent explosion of Kyiv HPP – regional police chief

Zelenskyy, Erdoğan to discuss grain initiative, prisoner exchange

AD
AD
AD
AD