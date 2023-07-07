Zelenskyy: Understand difficulty of getting support of all NATO members after invitation of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "other very important things" will be discussed and decided on the sidelines of the NATO summit, besides inviting Ukraine to the Alliance.

Answering a question at a press conference in Prague after a meeting with Czech President Petrm Pavel, Zelenskyy said he understands "difficulties with this or that 'wording' as they say, in order to get the combined support of all Alliance partners – someone else is looking at Moscow, who is afraid of Russia, although I believe that at such a moment there is a great chance to show the courage of the Alliance and the strength of the Alliance."

Nevertheless, according to him, "other very important things will be discussed there – a lot of things are missing on the battlefield and the summit provides an opportunity to discuss and agree on partners' support for new packages of Ukrainian soldiers."

Zelenskyy believes that "NATO must have a victory." "Today we see Sweden, but the Alliance has not yet found a common signal on Sweden. And therefore, Sweden is not yet in NATO, and there is no decision on Swedish membership yet. Ukraine also has no invitation in one form or another," he said.

"What is the success of the Alliance then? And it seems to me that the world, its societies and Russia also need to demonstrate the strength of the Alliance and unity," he said.