Facts

18:39 06.07.2023

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said that a place in Makiyivka, Donetsk region, where the Russian occupation forces stored a large number of artillery shells and missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems was destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.

"I can already tell you more about the strike in Makiyivka. This is a vivid example of effective work of Ukrainian artillery, who inflicted fire damage, and aerial reconnaissance forces, who adjusted the strike. A rather large depot was destroyed where a significant number of artillery shells and missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems were stored. More will follow!" she said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The deputy minister also said that every day the Armed Forces of Ukraine find and destroy warehouses and logistics hubs of the occupiers. In particular, in the past 24 hours alone, six ammunition depots were destroyed in Tavria direction.

"This is our response to the frontal assaults of the enemy. We deliver effective, painful pinpoint strikes, bleed the occupier for whom the lack of ammunition and fuel will sooner or later become fatal. In modern warfare, logistics is the key target," she said.

Earlier, Russian media reported a shelling of temporarily occupied Makiyivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which a large fire broke out at a tank farm.

Tags: #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

14:20 26.06.2023
Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

19:07 13.06.2023
Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

09:29 26.05.2023
Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

13:25 12.05.2023
Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

17:05 19.04.2023
AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

12:22 28.03.2023
British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

09:21 17.03.2023
Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

15:34 13.03.2023
Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

16:10 15.02.2023
Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Russians’ losses are now greatest since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

11:05 14.02.2023
Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

LATEST

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

AD
AD
AD
AD