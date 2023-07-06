Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said that a place in Makiyivka, Donetsk region, where the Russian occupation forces stored a large number of artillery shells and missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems was destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.

"I can already tell you more about the strike in Makiyivka. This is a vivid example of effective work of Ukrainian artillery, who inflicted fire damage, and aerial reconnaissance forces, who adjusted the strike. A rather large depot was destroyed where a significant number of artillery shells and missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems were stored. More will follow!" she said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The deputy minister also said that every day the Armed Forces of Ukraine find and destroy warehouses and logistics hubs of the occupiers. In particular, in the past 24 hours alone, six ammunition depots were destroyed in Tavria direction.

"This is our response to the frontal assaults of the enemy. We deliver effective, painful pinpoint strikes, bleed the occupier for whom the lack of ammunition and fuel will sooner or later become fatal. In modern warfare, logistics is the key target," she said.

Earlier, Russian media reported a shelling of temporarily occupied Makiyivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which a large fire broke out at a tank farm.