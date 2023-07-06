Facts

11:57 06.07.2023

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

2 min read
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

The missile attack on Lviv by Russian occupiers on Thursday night was the most devastating attack on civilians in Lviv region since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia, head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"More than 30 houses; over 250 apartments; ten dormitories; an orphanage; two universities; a sanatorium school were damaged. One substation in Lviv was damaged (150 subscribers remain without power)," Kozytsky said in Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the age of the killed is from 21 to 95 years. "The youngest girl, who was killed by a rocket in an apartment in Lviv tonight, was only 21. Russia is killing our youth. Our future. The eldest who died is 95. The woman survived the Second World War, but, unfortunately, did not survive rashism," the regional administration's head said.

Medical assistance was provided to 34 people, 13 of them were hospitalized.

"As of this hour, the death of four people has been confirmed. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble. There may be more people under them. Work will continue until the last hope," Kozytsky said.

He also said next to the multi-storey building, which was hit by a missile, there is a shelter, it is in proper condition and was open by the time of the alarm. "But out of the entire house, only five people were in the shelter. It's a shame," the regional administration's head said.

Tags: #lviv #missiles

MORE ABOUT

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

10:43 06.07.2023
US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

09:46 06.07.2023
Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

09:34 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

11:52 01.07.2023
Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

11:50 24.06.2023
Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

10:11 14.06.2023
Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

Missile attack on Odesa results in three people killed, 13 injured – Pivden task force

09:47 14.06.2023
Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

17:18 05.06.2023
Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

LATEST

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Deliveries of artillery, ATACMS to Ukraine remain priority – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Ukraine-NATO Council shouldn’t become platform for discussions – Zhovkva

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD