Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

The missile attack on Lviv by Russian occupiers on Thursday night was the most devastating attack on civilians in Lviv region since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia, head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"More than 30 houses; over 250 apartments; ten dormitories; an orphanage; two universities; a sanatorium school were damaged. One substation in Lviv was damaged (150 subscribers remain without power)," Kozytsky said in Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the age of the killed is from 21 to 95 years. "The youngest girl, who was killed by a rocket in an apartment in Lviv tonight, was only 21. Russia is killing our youth. Our future. The eldest who died is 95. The woman survived the Second World War, but, unfortunately, did not survive rashism," the regional administration's head said.

Medical assistance was provided to 34 people, 13 of them were hospitalized.

"As of this hour, the death of four people has been confirmed. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble. There may be more people under them. Work will continue until the last hope," Kozytsky said.

He also said next to the multi-storey building, which was hit by a missile, there is a shelter, it is in proper condition and was open by the time of the alarm. "But out of the entire house, only five people were in the shelter. It's a shame," the regional administration's head said.