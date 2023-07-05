Facts

14:02 05.07.2023

Zelenskyy: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ ordered to strengthen northern direction

1 min read
At the Headquarters meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny was instructed to strengthen the northern direction.

"Today the rate is extended. Two hours – to discuss the main challenges. The first is the protection of nuclear power plants. Air Force Commander Oleschuk, Minister Klymenko, Head of the State Border Guard Service Deineko delvered their reports. We also heard Director of Energoatom Kotin and Director of the Khmelnytsky NPP Koziura," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

"The second is the situation at the front. Reports of the commanders Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Moskaliov and Nayev. The Commander-in-Chief is an order to strengthen the northern direction," he said.

The Headquarters also considered "a further increase in its own production of equipment and ammunition, accelerating the pace of repair of Western-style equipment."

"Reports were delivered by Commander of the Logistics Forces Huliak; Kamyshin from the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Kubrakov from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Reznikov from the Defense Ministry," the president said.

