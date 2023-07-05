Radiation background in Ukraine is within normal range

The radiation background in Ukraine is within the normal range, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

"In the 30-kilometer zone around the Rivne NPP, Khmelnitsky NPP, Zaporizhia NPP, Pivdennoukrainsk NPP and territories contaminated as a result of Chornobyl disaster (except for the exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP), the registered indicators are within the average monthly values," the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

"This marks the absence of new emergencies at nuclear hazardous facilities in Ukraine and the absence of transboundary transfer through the territory of Ukraine of radioactively contaminated air masses that can change the natural radiation background," the ministry said.