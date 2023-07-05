Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, two local residents of Kherson region were killed due to shelling by Russians, another was injured, a school building and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokhudin said.

"Over the past day, the enemy made 83 attacks, firing 465 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, drones and aircraft. The enemy fired 27 shells into the city of Kherson," Prokudin said in Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The administration's head said Russians ended up in residential areas of the region's settlements. In particular, a school in the village of Veletenske and a building of a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson region were damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, two people were killed, another one was injured," Prokudin said.