Facts

19:45 04.07.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces temporary ban on freight transportation of food to Hungary, all goods to Iran

1 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced conventions for the transportation of agricultural goods to Hungary and all cargoes bound for Iran, according to the Ukrzaliznytsia's website.

The company has restricted the transportation of wheat and meslin, corn, seeds and sunflower to Hungary, for the carrier MMV Magyar Maganvasut Zrt. The convention will operate from 30 June until 16 September.

In addition, since June 29, there has been a ban on cargo transportation to the Islamic Republic of Iran. It applies to all cargo and will be valid "until cancelled."

