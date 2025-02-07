Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:03 07.02.2025

Some 100 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukraine's maritime route in 1.5 years of its operation – Zelenskyy

Some 100 million tonnes of cargo have been transported over the past one and a half years of operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, which operates despite all the challenges of war and Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukrainian exports have reached 53 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. This result is felt not only in Ukraine, but also in the respective countries that consume our food products. As Ukraine defends itself in this war, it also contributes to global food security through the operation of the maritime corridor. The resilience of our maritime sector is not just about the economy – it is about defending humanity," Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram on Friday.

He thanked the Ukrainian military personnel who made this result possible by restoring free navigation and the expulsion of the Russian navy.

